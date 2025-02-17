Evergreen Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Evergreen Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 708 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Evergreen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 24,002.3% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,373,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,129 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 655.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,548,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,457 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 21,217.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,034,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,109 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 19,718.0% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 713,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,352,000 after acquiring an additional 709,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,224,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,598,000 after acquiring an additional 362,906 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

VBR opened at $203.47 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.21. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $177.15 and a 52 week high of $219.01. The firm has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

