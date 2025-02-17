Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG) Short Interest Down 6.3% in January

Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600,000 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the January 15th total of 10,240,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

NASDAQ EVRG traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,706,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,046. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.82 and a 200 day moving average of $61.66. Evergy has a one year low of $48.60 and a one year high of $67.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Evergy in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new position in Evergy in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Evergy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $68.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Evergy in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.36.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

