Everhart Financial Group Inc. Acquires 219 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 224.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 2,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.66, for a total value of $326,648.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 175,688 shares in the company, valued at $23,131,082.08. This trade represents a 1.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $5,919,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,106. The trade was a 82.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 528,970 shares of company stock worth $59,959,801 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. DZ Bank downgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cloudflare from $123.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.28.

NET stock opened at $170.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.47. The stock has a market cap of $58.68 billion, a PE ratio of -777.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.24 and a 1 year high of $177.37.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.21). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. Equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

