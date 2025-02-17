Everhart Financial Group Inc. Boosts Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $535.00 to $641.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of McKesson from $713.00 to $677.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $630.00 price objective on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.79.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.81, for a total value of $349,026.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,854.83. This represents a 28.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,346 shares of company stock valued at $795,275 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $593.82 on Monday. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $464.42 and a one year high of $637.51. The company has a market cap of $75.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $587.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $562.76.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $8.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 181.26%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 32.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.00%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

