Everhart Financial Group Inc. Has $505,000 Stock Holdings in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Vaxcyte by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 1,007.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the 3rd quarter worth $174,000. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vaxcyte news, Director Teri Loxam sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total value of $531,937.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,664.25. The trade was a 46.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jim Wassil sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total value of $669,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 205,695 shares in the company, valued at $17,208,443.70. This trade represents a 3.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,616 shares of company stock valued at $6,095,681 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on PCVX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vaxcyte in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vaxcyte currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PCVX opened at $84.00 on Monday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.10 and a 12-month high of $121.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.65. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 0.98.

About Vaxcyte

(Free Report)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.