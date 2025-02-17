Everhart Financial Group Inc. Purchases 390 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,420 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.1% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 86,276 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after buying an additional 4,942 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,665,571 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $162,376,000 after purchasing an additional 54,831 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 21,129 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.54, for a total value of $148,414.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,975,542.96. This represents a 1.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $118.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Starbucks from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Starbucks from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.33.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $112.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.00. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.55 and a 1-year high of $113.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.28 and a 200 day moving average of $96.01.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 78.71%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

