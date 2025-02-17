Everhart Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hickory Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $1,301,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,905,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,012,000 after purchasing an additional 197,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $934,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $80.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $61.01 and a twelve month high of $84.50.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 30.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Redburn Partners reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.56.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 464,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $38,057,761.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 827,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,770,450.07. This trade represents a 35.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 14,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $1,181,690.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 502,859 shares of company stock worth $41,161,496 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

