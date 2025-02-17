Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,700 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the January 15th total of 57,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 279,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Experian Trading Down 0.4 %

EXPGY traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.50. The stock had a trading volume of 58,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,786. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.67. Experian has a 1-year low of $39.58 and a 1-year high of $53.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Experian from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th.

About Experian

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

