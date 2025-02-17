Fabege AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FBGGF) Short Interest Update

Fabege AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FBGGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,115,800 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the January 15th total of 2,605,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Fabege AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FBGGF remained flat at $8.20 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.53. Fabege AB has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $9.81.

Get Fabege AB (publ) alerts:

About Fabege AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Fabege AB (publ), a property company, focuses primarily on the development, investment, and management of commercial premises in Sweden. Its property portfolio comprises office, retail, industrial/warehouse, residential, hotel, and garage properties. The company also engages in the acquisition and sale of properties.

Receive News & Ratings for Fabege AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabege AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.