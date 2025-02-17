Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Trading Up 12.9% – Here’s Why

Shares of Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report) rose 12.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 115 ($1.45) and last traded at GBX 108.80 ($1.37). Approximately 6,868,830 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the average daily volume of 3,324,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96.40 ($1.21).
Ferrexpo Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of £804.55 million, a P/E ratio of -14.56, a P/E/G ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 101.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 72.63.
About Ferrexpo
Ferrexpo’s operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.
