Fertilizer Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 14th

Union Pacific, CSX, and Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras are the three Fertilizer stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fertilizer stocks refer to shares or investments in companies that produce fertilizers or agricultural chemicals used to enhance plant growth and crop yields. These stocks tend to track the performance of the agricultural sector and can be influenced by factors such as crop prices, weather conditions, and global demand for food. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fertilizer stocks within the last several days.

Union Pacific (UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

UNP traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $250.38. 701,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,726,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $218.55 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $236.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.44.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $33.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,380,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,890,992. The firm has a market cap of $64.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.83. CSX has a twelve month low of $31.43 and a twelve month high of $40.12.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

PBR traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,674,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,932,278. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $17.91.

