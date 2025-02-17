Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $55,000.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock opened at $68.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.08. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.59. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.72 and a fifty-two week high of $74.48.

About Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

