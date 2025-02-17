Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Buys 80,000 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 67.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 1.0% of Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $14,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 230,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,596,000 after acquiring an additional 21,279 shares during the last quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Rogco LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Rogco LP now owns 215,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,909 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 174,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BND opened at $72.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.34. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $70.37 and a 52-week high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.2348 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.