Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Buys 80,000 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 67.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 1.0% of Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $14,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 230,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,596,000 after acquiring an additional 21,279 shares during the last quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Rogco LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Rogco LP now owns 215,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,909 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 174,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares during the period.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of BND opened at $72.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.34. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $70.37 and a 52-week high of $75.67.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Symbotic Shares Down 37%—Is It Time for Bravery or Caution?
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- High-Yield Healthcare: 3 Stocks With Strong Dividends
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Beyond the Bargain Bin: 3 Stocks Leading Discount Retail
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.