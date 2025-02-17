Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Purchases 20,463 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,463 shares during the quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $6,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 209.7% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 17,815 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $713,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 8,643 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 489,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,562,000 after purchasing an additional 9,774 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 231,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,860,000 after purchasing an additional 38,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $82.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.31 and a 1-year high of $107.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.29 and its 200 day moving average is $95.54.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.39% and a net margin of 9.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 37.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on OMC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Omnicom Group from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on Omnicom Group from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Argus cut Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OMC

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.