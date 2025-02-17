Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Purchases 9,488 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. raised its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,463 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,488 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $4,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 31.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.1% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.45, for a total transaction of $164,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,969,021.20. This trade represents a 3.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.83, for a total transaction of $327,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,216,256.62. This represents a 5.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,500 shares of company stock worth $3,644,635. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EA shares. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.24.

Shares of EA stock opened at $129.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.79. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $115.21 and a one year high of $168.50.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The game software company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($1.07). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 14.28%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.34%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

