Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,175 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 14,715 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Aptiv worth $10,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,648,369 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $550,759,000 after buying an additional 1,294,670 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 1,390.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,361,795 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $386,103,000 after buying an additional 5,002,090 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Aptiv by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,738,514 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $336,861,000 after buying an additional 1,090,766 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,854,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $172,117,000 after buying an additional 468,069 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,488,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $179,189,000 after buying an additional 388,045 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $67.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.74. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $51.47 and a 1-year high of $85.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.08.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.12. Aptiv had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 9.07%. Equities research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APTV has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Aptiv from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Aptiv from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Aptiv from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, HSBC raised Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.61.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

