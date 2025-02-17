Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Sells 14,599 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. lowered its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 14,599 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $37.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.52. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $30.41 and a one year high of $41.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.46.

Insider Transactions at Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 7.41%. Axalta Coating Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Troy D. Weaver sold 10,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total transaction of $392,869.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,180.85. This represents a 12.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.08.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

