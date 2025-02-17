Findev (CVE:FDI) Stock Price Up 8.3% – Here’s Why

Findev Inc. (CVE:FDI – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 8.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.52. Approximately 4,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 7,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.
Findev Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.44. The company has a market cap of C$14.90 million, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.69.
About Findev
Findev Inc, a real estate finance company, provides real estate financing secured by investment properties and real estate developments in the Greater Toronto Area, Canada. It targets real estate projects that include condominiums, townhouses, purpose-built rentals, low-rise/subdivisions, and retail developments.
