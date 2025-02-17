Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF) Short Interest Update

Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,300 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the January 15th total of 113,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 461.5 days.

Finnair Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of FNNNF remained flat at $2.65 during midday trading on Monday. Finnair Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.46.

Get Finnair Oyj alerts:

Finnair Oyj Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Finnair Oyj operates in the airline business in North Atlantic, Asia, Europe, Middle East, and internationally. The company offers Finnair and oneworld global network, passenger and cargo traffic, ancillary services, package tours under the Aurinkomatkat-Suntours brand name, and other travel products; and support services comprising catering, aircraft maintenance, ground handling, and airline training.

Receive News & Ratings for Finnair Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finnair Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.