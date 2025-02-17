Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF) Short Interest Update

Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,300 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the January 15th total of 113,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 461.5 days.
Finnair Oyj Stock Performance
Shares of FNNNF remained flat at $2.65 during midday trading on Monday. Finnair Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.46.
Finnair Oyj Company Profile
