Foran Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCXF) Short Interest Update

Foran Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,557,500 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the January 15th total of 8,014,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 62.6 days.
Foran Mining Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of FMCXF stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $2.93. 39,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,156. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.89. Foran Mining has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $3.40.
Foran Mining Company Profile
