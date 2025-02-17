Foran Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCXF) Short Interest Update

Foran Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,557,500 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the January 15th total of 8,014,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 62.6 days.

Foran Mining Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of FMCXF stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $2.93. 39,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,156. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.89. Foran Mining has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $3.40.

Get Foran Mining alerts:

Foran Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned McIlvenna Bay project comprising 44 claims that covers a total area of 29,418 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Foran Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foran Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.