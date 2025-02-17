FRMO (OTCMKTS:FRMO) Shares Up 0.5% – What’s Next?

FRMO Co. (OTCMKTS:FRMO – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.73 and last traded at $9.73. Approximately 4,043 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 12,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.
FRMO Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.05.
About FRMO
FRMO Corporation, through Horizon Kinetics, LLC, operates as an investment advisory and independent research company. The company provides in-depth analysis of information-poor, under-researched companies, and strategies to identify the complex situations primarily to institutional investors. FRMO Corporation was incorporated in 1993 and is based in White Plains, New York.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than FRMO
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Airbnb’s Earnings: Sky High Results, Grounded Guidance?
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Kyndryl Soars on AI, Cybersecurity Growth—What’s Next?
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Conflicting Signals: Tempus AI’s Stock Market Rally
Receive News & Ratings for FRMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.