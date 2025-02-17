FRMO (OTCMKTS:FRMO) Shares Up 0.5% – What’s Next?

FRMO Co. (OTCMKTS:FRMO – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.73 and last traded at $9.73. Approximately 4,043 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 12,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.

FRMO Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.05.

About FRMO

(Get Free Report)

FRMO Corporation, through Horizon Kinetics, LLC, operates as an investment advisory and independent research company. The company provides in-depth analysis of information-poor, under-researched companies, and strategies to identify the complex situations primarily to institutional investors. FRMO Corporation was incorporated in 1993 and is based in White Plains, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FRMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.