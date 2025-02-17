FullNet Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FULO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

FullNet Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FULO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the January 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

FullNet Communications Stock Down 7.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:FULO traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.24. 27,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,051. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.29. FullNet Communications has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $0.41.

Get FullNet Communications alerts:

FullNet Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 30th were paid a $0.0037 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%.

FullNet Communications Company Profile

FullNet Communications, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated communications services to individuals, businesses, organizations, educational institutions, and governmental agencies in the United States. It offers mass notification services using text messages and automated telephone calls; carrier-neutral equipment colocation services; Internet access services; web hosting and related services; customized live help desk outsourcing services; and voice and data solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FullNet Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FullNet Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.