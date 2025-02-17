Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Short Interest Update

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,350,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the January 15th total of 4,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Futu from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.40.

Get Futu alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Futu

Futu Stock Up 3.3 %

Futu Announces Dividend

FUTU traded up $3.90 on Monday, reaching $121.82. The company had a trading volume of 5,566,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282,041. Futu has a 1 year low of $49.17 and a 1 year high of $130.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.86.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Futu by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Futu by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Futu by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc raised its stake in shares of Futu by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Futu by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period.

Futu Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.