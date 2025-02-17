Galenica AG (OTCMKTS:GALNF) Short Interest Down 10.1% in January

Galenica AG (OTCMKTS:GALNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,200 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the January 15th total of 69,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 622.0 days.
Galenica Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GALNF remained flat at C$75.25 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 503 shares. Galenica has a 12-month low of C$75.25 and a 12-month high of C$75.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$75.25 and its 200 day moving average price is C$75.25.
About Galenica
