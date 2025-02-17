GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $33,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in GE Vernova by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its stake in GE Vernova by 530.8% in the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in GE Vernova by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

GEV opened at $367.43 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $361.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.55. The firm has a market cap of $101.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 66.08. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $447.50.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.99%.

GE Vernova declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $403.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on GE Vernova from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Guggenheim lowered GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on GE Vernova from $385.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on GE Vernova from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.13.

View Our Latest Report on GE Vernova

About GE Vernova

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Read More

