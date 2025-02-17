General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stake Boosted by KLCM Advisors Inc.

KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,123 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 203.0% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 818 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 54,659 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,117,000 after acquiring an additional 13,266 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 2,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of GE stock opened at $208.62 on Monday. General Electric has a 1 year low of $117.43 and a 1 year high of $211.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $182.66 and its 200-day moving average is $179.33. The stock has a market cap of $223.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.22.

General Electric Increases Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. Equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on General Electric from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on General Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.