General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock Position Lowered by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,431 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,694 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GM. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 79,147 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,216,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,131,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $783,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In other General Motors news, Director Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.66 per share, for a total transaction of $607,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,714 shares in the company, valued at $694,751.24. This represents a 700.12 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 8,919 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $535,229.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,865.13. This represents a 51.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Motors Price Performance

NYSE:GM opened at $48.33 on Monday. General Motors has a 52 week low of $38.13 and a 52 week high of $61.24. The company has a market capitalization of $48.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.16 and a 200-day moving average of $50.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.13.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.17. General Motors had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 15.29%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GM shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of General Motors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of General Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.71.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

