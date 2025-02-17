GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

GigaMedia Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of GIGM opened at $1.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.44. GigaMedia has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $1.80.

GigaMedia Company Profile

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company owns and operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games, as well as provides services such as player clubs, tournaments, avatars, friends and family messenger and online chatting systems, customer service, mobile platform, and customer platform.

