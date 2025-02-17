Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Short Interest Up 13.3% in January

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,400 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the January 15th total of 54,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 614.0 days.

Shares of Givaudan stock traded up $376.45 on Monday, reaching $4,480.00. 4 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93. Givaudan has a 52 week low of $3,294.45 and a 52 week high of $5,335.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4,297.24 and a 200 day moving average of $4,712.61.

Givaudan SA manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances; consumer products, such as personal, home, fabric, and oral care; fragrance ingredients; and active beauty products.

