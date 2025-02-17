Gladstone Capital Co. (GLAD) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 19th

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 14th,investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th.

Gladstone Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 8.3% annually over the last three years. Gladstone Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 97.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Capital to earn $2.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.1%.

Gladstone Capital Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of GLAD stock opened at $29.22 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.80. Gladstone Capital has a twelve month low of $19.20 and a twelve month high of $30.43. The company has a market capitalization of $652.48 million, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gladstone Capital ( NASDAQ:GLAD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 97.81% and a return on equity of 10.48%. Equities analysts forecast that Gladstone Capital will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on Gladstone Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gladstone Capital

In other Gladstone Capital news, President Bob Marcotte sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $423,925.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 248,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,788,543.50. This represents a 5.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

Featured Stories

