Gladstone Capital Co. (GLAD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17 on February 28th

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 14th,investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th.

Gladstone Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.3% annually over the last three years. Gladstone Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 97.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Gladstone Capital to earn $2.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.1%.

Gladstone Capital Stock Up 2.9 %

Gladstone Capital stock opened at $29.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Gladstone Capital has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $30.43. The company has a market cap of $652.48 million, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gladstone Capital ( NASDAQ:GLAD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 97.81% and a return on equity of 10.48%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gladstone Capital will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on Gladstone Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gladstone Capital

In other Gladstone Capital news, President Bob Marcotte sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $423,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 248,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,788,543.50. This trade represents a 5.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

See Also

