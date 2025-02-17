Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Declares $0.17 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 14th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th.

Gladstone Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.3% per year over the last three years. Gladstone Capital has a payout ratio of 97.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Capital to earn $2.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.1%.

Gladstone Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLAD opened at $29.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $652.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.80. Gladstone Capital has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $30.43.

Gladstone Capital ( NASDAQ:GLAD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 97.81%. Analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gladstone Capital news, President Bob Marcotte sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $423,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 248,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,788,543.50. This represents a 5.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

