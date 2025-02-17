Gladstone Commercial Co. (GOOD) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 19th

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 14th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th.

Gladstone Commercial has increased its dividend by an average of 41.4% per year over the last three years. Gladstone Commercial has a dividend payout ratio of 413.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Gladstone Commercial to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.8%.

Gladstone Commercial Price Performance

GOOD opened at $16.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $711.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.06. Gladstone Commercial has a 1 year low of $11.89 and a 1 year high of $17.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

