Gladstone Commercial Co. (GOOD) to Issue Dividend of $0.10 on February 28th

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 14th,investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th.
Gladstone Commercial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 41.4% per year over the last three years. Gladstone Commercial has a payout ratio of 413.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Gladstone Commercial to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.8%.
Gladstone Commercial Stock Performance
NASDAQ GOOD opened at $16.21 on Monday. Gladstone Commercial has a 1 year low of $11.89 and a 1 year high of $17.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.06.
About Gladstone Commercial
Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.
