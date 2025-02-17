Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO) to Issue $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 14th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th.

Gladstone Commercial Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of GOODO stock opened at $20.79 on Monday. Gladstone Commercial has a 1-year low of $18.80 and a 1-year high of $22.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.15.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

gladstone commercial corporation is a publicly traded reit (nasdaq: good) that invests in single tenant and anchored multi-tenant net leased industrial, office and, to a lesser extent, medical properties nationwide. we also invest alongside developers in build-to-suit transactions where a tenant requires a new building.

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.