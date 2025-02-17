Gladstone Investment Co. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 14th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th.

Gladstone Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 91.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $0.94 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 102.1%.

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

Gladstone Investment Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Gladstone Investment stock opened at $13.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.56 million, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.30. Gladstone Investment has a twelve month low of $12.46 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gladstone Investment ( NASDAQ:GAIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The investment management company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 41.67% and a return on equity of 7.41%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gladstone Investment will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GAIN. StockNews.com raised shares of Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Gladstone Investment from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.