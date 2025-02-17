Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 14th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0467 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th.

Gladstone Land has a payout ratio of -350.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Land to earn $0.52 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 107.7%.

Gladstone Land Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Gladstone Land stock opened at $11.62 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Gladstone Land has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $15.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

