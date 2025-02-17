Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Short Interest Update

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the January 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Conscious Companies ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smart Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 15,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 21,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Price Performance

KRMA traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.35. 7,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,261. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a 1 year low of $34.12 and a 1 year high of $41.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.83 million, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.15.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Announces Dividend

About Global X Conscious Companies ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.212 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

The Global X Conscious Companies ETF (KRMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Concinnity Conscious Companies GTR index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index composed of U.S.-listed companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. KRMA was launched on Jul 11, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

