Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Short Interest Update

Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the January 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Grafton Group Stock Performance

Shares of GROUF stock remained flat at $11.00 during midday trading on Monday. Grafton Group has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $12.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Grafton Group Company Profile

Featured Stories

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building materials, paint, tools, ironmongery, fixings, and accessories, workwear and PPE, and spare parts; materials and plant for mechanical services, heating, plumbing, and air movement; and trade, DIY, and self-build markets with building materials, timber, doors and floors, plumbing and heating, bathrooms, and landscaping products under the Selco, Leyland SDM, Chadwicks, MacBlair, Isero, Polvo, Gunters en Meuser, TG Lynes, and IKH brands.

