Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Short Interest Update

Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the January 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Grafton Group Stock Performance
Shares of GROUF stock remained flat at $11.00 during midday trading on Monday. Grafton Group has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $12.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.56.
Grafton Group Company Profile
