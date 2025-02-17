Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the January 15th total of 40,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 64.8 days.
Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Stock Down 0.4 %
OTCMKTS HESAF traded down $10.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $2,968.30. The stock had a trading volume of 392 shares, compared to its average volume of 210. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a one year low of $2,015.16 and a one year high of $3,015.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,562.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,363.30.
Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Company Profile
