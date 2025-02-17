Highview Capital Management LLC DE Buys 1,456 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in D. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 601.2% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 282.4% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.58.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 2.0 %

D opened at $55.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.31. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $44.17 and a one year high of $61.97. The stock has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 16.95%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.68%.

About Dominion Energy

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.