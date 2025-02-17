Highview Capital Management LLC DE Buys 56 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,386 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 16,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Gartner by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,306 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gartner by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,322,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of IT opened at $515.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $39.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $510.09 and a 200-day moving average of $508.44. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $411.15 and a one year high of $584.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $2.23. Gartner had a return on equity of 136.32% and a net margin of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James C. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.02, for a total value of $2,620,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 509,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,965,657.14. The trade was a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William James Wartinbee III sold 189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.54, for a total value of $98,949.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,827,600.94. This trade represents a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,690 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,025. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on IT. Barclays raised Gartner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Gartner from $529.00 to $531.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Gartner from $470.00 to $460.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Gartner from $564.00 to $555.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $552.63.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

