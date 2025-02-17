Highview Capital Management LLC DE Has $407,000 Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $336.03 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $318.97. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $271.54 and a one year high of $336.69. The company has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.