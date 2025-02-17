Highview Capital Management LLC DE Trims Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE decreased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,591 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 155.0% in the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 102 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:UNH opened at $523.48 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $436.38 and a 12 month high of $630.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $523.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $563.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $100.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.60 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.83 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $694.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $629.32.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UnitedHealth Group

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $511.57 per share, for a total transaction of $511,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,065. This trade represents a 28.57 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.