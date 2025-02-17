Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Short Interest Up 14.5% in January

Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the January 15th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 190.0 days.

Hiscox Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HCXLF remained flat at $13.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. Hiscox has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.58.

Hiscox Company Profile

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It offers commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses; and personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, and luxury motor, as well as artwork, antiques, classic cars, jewelry, collectables, and other assets through brokers, partners, and direct-to-consumers.

