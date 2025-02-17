Hoge Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Hoge Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Hoge Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Hoge Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 47,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 10,165 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 104,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 47,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,255,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,947,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EEM opened at $44.41 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.39 and a 52-week high of $47.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.67 and a 200 day moving average of $43.50.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

