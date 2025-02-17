HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Short Interest Up 18.6% in January

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,400 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the January 15th total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

HomeTrust Bancshares Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ HTBI opened at $37.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.96. HomeTrust Bancshares has a twelve month low of $23.55 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $652.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.86.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 18.57%. Research analysts forecast that HomeTrust Bancshares will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HomeTrust Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $4,069,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 44.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 359,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,239,000 after purchasing an additional 110,180 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 84.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 73,013 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 329,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,089,000 after purchasing an additional 38,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 725,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,427,000 after purchasing an additional 27,120 shares during the last quarter. 60.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on HTBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on HomeTrust Bancshares from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James downgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th.

View Our Latest Analysis on HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company’s deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.