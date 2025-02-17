H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Short Interest Down 11.3% in January

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,634,700 shares, a decline of 11.3% from the January 15th total of 1,842,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.4 days.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of HRUFF stock traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $7.03. 4,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,752. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.27. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $8.66.

Get H&R Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

About H&R Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Read More

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $10.8 billion as at December 31, 2023. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio comprised of high-quality residential, industrial, office and retail properties comprising over 26.9 million square feet.

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.