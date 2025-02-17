Human Investing LLC Buys 3,730 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Human Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF makes up 0.7% of Human Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Human Investing LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $4,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Performance

BATS VSGX opened at $60.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.86.

About Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.