Human Investing LLC Buys Shares of 180 Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 180 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 178 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 651 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 4.6% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 950 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total transaction of $782,736.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,307.78. This trade represents a 24.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 24,870 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total transaction of $10,085,779.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,040,456.66. The trade was a 66.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 6.2 %

NASDAQ LULU opened at $366.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.19. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.01 and a 52-week high of $480.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $391.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $292.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Lululemon Athletica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $360.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.14.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

